Will give 'historic welcome' to Nawaz Sharif on return to Pakistan, says Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday that he will give a "historic welcome" to the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

In a meeting with journalists at his residence in Bani Gala, the former premier said that he was planning to give a protest call against the incumbent government later this month.

"The call is not far off, I will give it this month," he mentioned.

Talking about the appointment of the next Army Chief, the PTI chairman said that the selection can be postponed till the next election.

"The new government should decide the new army chief," he said.

His new statement regarding the issue comes a day after he told journalist Kamran Khan on Dunya News that the next Army Chief should be appointed after free and fair elections.

During the meeting with journalists, Imran clarified that he did not talk about giving an extension to the army chief in his interview with Kamran Khan.

Further explaining his position on the issue, he stated: "I have never asked who should be the Army Chief," stressing that the "appointment should be based on merit."

Talking about the current government's mandate to make the appointment, he said that "two families should never decide the name of the Army Chief," a reference to the PML-N and PPP's leadership, whom Imran claims played a key role in his ouster from power.

It is pertinent to mention here that during his interview with Kamran Khan, Imran conveyed a strong impression that the current Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa should be given an extension until the new government is elected.

During his interview with the private TV channel, he asked: “How can a ‘fugitive’ with just 85 seats appoint a new army chief?” He added that his opponents could appoint a new army chief if they win the election and he would have no problem with the new government’s decision.

Meanwhile, in his meeting with journalists, he reiterated that an attempt was being made to apply the "minus one formula," a scenario in which Imran Khan may lose the leadership of his party or could be declared ineligible from holding public office.

"They know that they cannot win matches with Imran Khan," he said.

Talking about the possibility of his arrest, Imran stated that he had prepared a bag when his arrest was being discussed. "I kept books in my back so that I could study in prison."

Discussing the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the current political impasse, he said that the present Chief Election Commissioner doesn't "represent Pakistan but PML-N."

Earlier, Imran said that accepting the name of the current Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was his big mistake, adding that the establishment had given a guarantee, but the Chief Election Commissioner misses no opportunity to act against us.

“The CEC openly opposed and sabotaged the EVM plan, and if a transparent election is to be held in the country, voting must be done through EVM,” he said.

During his interview with Kamran Khan, Imran said “I am ready to talk with everyone, but first we will talk about the general elections. But they (coalition government) get really jittery when they hear the word elections, so how could I talk to them.”

He also warned that the country will continue to face the worst situation if this government continues to rule.

Imran claimed that there was no possibility of political stability in the country under the rule of the coalition government.