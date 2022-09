SINGAPORE: LME copper could revisit its Aug. 26 high of $8,318 a tonne this week, as the drop from this level has been deeply reversed.

The reversal suggests the progress of a wave C from $6,955, which is expected to travel far above $8,318, the peak of the wave A.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $10,845 reveals a break above the 23.6% level of $7,873.

Chances are the metal could rise to $8,441. Support is at $7,797, a break below which could be followed by a drop to $7,476.

