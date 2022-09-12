US oil may fall into $83.70-$84.48 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may fall into a range of $83.70 to $84.48 per barrel, as it may have completed a bounce triggered by the support at $81.47.

The support is identified as the 76.4% projection level of a downward wave (c) from $90.39.

This wave is expected to travel to $78.71.

Strong as it was, the bounce in last week is still classified as a part of the wave (c).

Even if the bounce expectedly extends at a later stage, oil may pull back towards a falling trendline first.

US oil may retest support at 81.20

A break above $86.51 may lead to a gain into $86.98-$87.76 range.

On the daily chart, oil has been pulling back towards a former support at $86.11 after breaking below this level.

Wave pattern suggests an incomplete wave (C) from $104.46, which may travel into $62.89-$71.76 range.

Another projection analysis on a different wave C marks a target of $73.93.

The downtrend is expected to resume very soon to extend towards these targets.