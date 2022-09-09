AGL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
AVN 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.12%)
BOP 5.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.3%)
EPCL 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
FCCL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.06%)
GTECH 8.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 30.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.14%)
MLCF 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
OGDC 80.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PRL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.3%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
TREET 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 93.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.91%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Sep 09, 2022
US oil may retest support at 81.20

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2022 10:45am
SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at 81.20 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $79.17.

The contract is riding on a wave 3 from $87.76, which is expected to extend to $79.17, as it has travelled far below $82.45.

A head-and-shoulders developing from the Aug. 16 low of $85.73 suggests the same target.

The current bounce is regarded as a pullback towards the neckline of the head-and-shoulders.

The pullback may have completed, after oil failed to break $84.48.

US oil may test resistance at $89.17

A break above $83.17 may lead to a weak gain into $83.70-$84.48 range.

On the daily chart, oil broke a key support of $86.11.

The break confirmed an extension of a wave (C) from $123.68, which wave may travel into $62.89-$71.76 range.

Another projection analysis marks a realistic target is $78.08.

US oil

