NTDC, army striving hard to protect Dadu grid station from flood

LAHORE: On the instructions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Pak Army, and civil administration are striving hard to protect the 500kv grid station Dadu from floods through collaborative efforts.

The Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dadu District, Murtaza Shah, Major Usman and Captain Aqib of the Pakistan Army (corps of engineering) visited the site to review the protective measures taken/ embankments installed to protect the grid station from flood water. All possible protective measures were discussed among the stakeholders to complete the work as early as possible by the deployment of all possible resources.

NTDC has deployed extra manpower and heavy machinery. Grid staff, transmission line staff, security staff and private labourers have placed sandbags in front of the windows of Control Room as a protection measure against the ingress of flood water. The protective embankment on front side of Grid Station has been completed. Whereas, work on a protective layer along the boundary walls of the grid station is underway, which is expected to be completed soon.

Moreover, civil administration is trying hard to divert flood water and is hopeful that water will not enter the grid station. 500kv grid station is important in Asset Management South region, which transmits power to northern Sindh and Balochistan province.

