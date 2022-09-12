AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NTDC, army striving hard to protect Dadu grid station from flood

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:40am
Follow us

LAHORE: On the instructions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Pak Army, and civil administration are striving hard to protect the 500kv grid station Dadu from floods through collaborative efforts.

The Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dadu District, Murtaza Shah, Major Usman and Captain Aqib of the Pakistan Army (corps of engineering) visited the site to review the protective measures taken/ embankments installed to protect the grid station from flood water. All possible protective measures were discussed among the stakeholders to complete the work as early as possible by the deployment of all possible resources.

NTDC has deployed extra manpower and heavy machinery. Grid staff, transmission line staff, security staff and private labourers have placed sandbags in front of the windows of Control Room as a protection measure against the ingress of flood water. The protective embankment on front side of Grid Station has been completed. Whereas, work on a protective layer along the boundary walls of the grid station is underway, which is expected to be completed soon.

Moreover, civil administration is trying hard to divert flood water and is hopeful that water will not enter the grid station. 500kv grid station is important in Asset Management South region, which transmits power to northern Sindh and Balochistan province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Army Prime Minister NTDC Floods in Pakistan Dadu grid station

Comments

1000 characters

NTDC, army striving hard to protect Dadu grid station from flood

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

UAE rakes in $5bn as tourists return

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Indian farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess

Read more stories