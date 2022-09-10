HBL launches new fixed income fund on PSX

KARACHI: A new and innovative exchange traded fund has been launched at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), namely the HBL Total Treasury Exchange Traded Fund.

This ETF, seventh to be launched on PSX, is a first of its kind as it consists of a blend of Government Debt Securities as the underlying asset class. This security is structured in the ETF form for investors to easily invest in a diversified pool of fixed income Government Debt Securities.

The HBL Total Treasury ETF’s underlying assets consists of cash & cash equivalent, Treasury Bills (T-Bills) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs). It is an open ended fixed income ETF which tracks its benchmark index, the HBL Total Treasury Index (HBLTTI). The closing NAV and the index performance of the ETF is available on PSX as well as the AMC websites for the benefit of investors.

