AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Toronto honors Queen Elizabeth as Netflix refugee drama opens film festival

AFP Published 09 Sep, 2022 07:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

TORONTO: The Toronto film festival began in somber mood Thursday as theaters dimmed their lights for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II before a Netflix drama about Syrian refugees launched North America's largest movie gathering.

The Princess of Wales and Royal Alexandra theaters -- both festival venues named for members of Britain's royal family -- switched off their marquee signs as news spread of the death of the Commonwealth monarch.

"As we gather to celebrate the power of film to move us and to illuminate our world, I want to acknowledge the passing today of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said festival head Cameron Bailey.

"Our thoughts go out to everyone here and around the world mourning her loss."

"Ninety-six is a fantastic age, but I just think it's sad," said actor Matthias Schweighofer, on the red carpet for his opening night film 'The Swimmers.'

Timeline: the life of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch

The drama tells the true story of Syrian sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini, who nearly drowned in the Mediterranean in 2015 as they tugged a rubber boat packed with refugees to a Greek island.

Their heroics drew international attention, and a year later, Yusra won her heat in the Rio Olympics as part of the Games' first ever refugee team.

As well as showing the Mardinis' harrowing journey, 'The Swimmers' aims to put a relatable face on refugees. It portrays the sisters' carefree lives before war arrived, and their bitter bemusement at finding European tourists frolicking in the same sea they had barely survived crossing hours earlier.

"We really hope that it will change the mind of a lot of people, because a lot of people have a wrong image of refugees," Nathalie Issa, who plays Yusra, told AFP.

"I know how badly (people in the West) are seeing the refugees, I know how Arabs are seen, I know how they portray them in films," added Manal Issa, playing Sara.

Swift fan outrage

The festival's first night was beset with chronic ticketing problems, with attendees unable to access digital tickets they had purchased in time to attend the opening films.

At a festival that typically stands apart from rivals by prioritizing public accessibility, fans of Taylor Swift vented their particular outrage at failing to secure tickets to a tiny panel event Friday featuring the singer and her movie 'All Too Well: The Short Film.'

"Literally in downtown Toronto... and I'll wake up knowing I won't see Taylor at #TIFF22 even tho it's down the street," tweeted fan @missegyptiana.

Spielberg hits Toronto

Renowned for drawing large cinephile crowds to its premieres and red carpets, the Toronto International Film Festival was hit hard by the pandemic, and is banking on a return to its full glitz and glamor after two muted years.

Mohammed Ali Naqvi has much to celebrate, but says job has just begun

Steven Spielberg will lead a host of Hollywood A-listers across the border for the world premiere of his deeply personal, childhood-inspired 'The Fabelmans.'

Other stars due in Toronto this weekend include Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in 'The Good Nurse,' Jennifer Lawrence in 'Causeway,' Viola Davis in 'The Woman King,' and Nicolas Cage in 'Butcher's Crossing.'

Director Rian Johnson launches 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' a whodunit sequel in which Daniel Craig's sleuth meets a star-studded cast including Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Jada Pinkett Smith.

And in his first film since the 2018 best picture Oscar winner 'Green Book,' Peter Farrelly brings 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever,' starring Zac Efron.

TIFF runs until September 18.

Queen Elizabeth II Toronto International Film Festival TIFF

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto honors Queen Elizabeth as Netflix refugee drama opens film festival

'My voice is entirely at service of Pakistan': UN chief

Miftah forms committee to address concerns of Chinese IPPs

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

KSE-100 extends gains, rises 0.29%

Asia Cup: Pakistan bowled out for 121 against Sri Lanka

USAID pledges $20mn in additional help for Pakistan

Bitcoin leaps above $21,000 as U.S. dollar sags

Oil rises 3% on supply threats, still set for weekly drop on demand fears

In Quetta: miscreants protest tomato import, seen destroying containers

Global LNG: Asia spot prices fall on softer demand; eyes on EU emergency meeting

Read more stories