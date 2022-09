ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched seven weekly direct flights to Doha, Qatar, for FIFA World Cup 2022. The national carried asked football lovers whether they were ready to be a part of the world’s favorite sport. PIA started ticket sales for Qatar flights.

“Now you can be part of the action too and attend #Fifaworldcup22 in Qatar.”

“Book your tickets now to fly directly from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad Peshawar to Doha.”