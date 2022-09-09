AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Burden of Discos’ overheads adding to misery of consumers’

Hamid Waleed Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
Follow us

LAHORE: The burden of overheads of the distribution companies (DISCOs) is adding to the misery of the electricity consumers as the regulator passes it on to the consumers as a ‘necessary cost’, said power sector sources.

While quoting an example, they said, there are 21 officers of BPS-20 in the Lahore electric supply company (Lesco) at present. The Lahore region was once run by one officer of BPS-20 along with a Chief Engineer (CE), they added.

The sources said the cost of all such overburdens is being shifted to consumers by the regulator, causing steep rise in per unit cost of electricity.

One former power sector technocrat recalled that he was part of a power sector delegation to India to visit North Delhi Power Ltd. (NDPL), owned by the Tata group after privatization. He said the office of the company was set up at a two-storey building with a 66kV grid in the basement.

In other words, he said, the company’s head office was erected on a grid station because the Indian regulator had not allowed passing on the construction cost of the building to the Indian electricity consumers.

According to the sources, the electricity consumers in the Lesco region are bearing the cost of all the expenses of 21 officers of BPS-20. When pointed out that the Privatization Commission (PC) has sought some actions from the government to streamline participation of private sector in management of Discos, they said, it is welcoming sign as most of the private sector electricity professionals are strong proponents of the proposal, as they can run these companies in a better way while cutting down the overhead charges.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Privatization in May 2021 had submitted a summary before the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) for affirmation of the scope of “private sector participation in management of DISCOs,” as per the recommendations of the Working Group comprising senior officials from Power Division, the Nepra, the World Bank and the Privatization Commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nepra DISCOS Lesco Privatization Commission Electricity consumers

Comments

1000 characters

‘Burden of Discos’ overheads adding to misery of consumers’

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

‘Contempt of court’: IK to be indicted on 22nd

PM to attend SCO summit

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

PAC bars politicians, guests from using CMs’ helicopters

Flood damage: Power Div yet to calculate losses

Taliban to sign contract with UAE’s company

Read more stories