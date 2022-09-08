Punjab Assembly approves bills returned by governor

LAHORE: The session of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday began under the chairmanship of Speaker Muhammad Sabtain Khan. During the question answer session, questions related to the Department of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries were asked, which were answered by Provincial Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah.

In the last session, Punjab Commission on Status of Women Bill 2022 Lahore, Central Business District Development Authority Amendment Bill 2022 and Ravi Urban Development Authority Amendment Bill 2022 were sent to Governor Punjab for approval. However, Governor Punjab sent back the bill without approving it.

In the session all the bills were presented again, which were again approved by the House with a majority vote.

Later, Punjab Assembly passed a resolution against atrocities committed on leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh. The resolution was presented by PTI MPA Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar

As per the text of the resolution the Punjab Assembly condemns the atrocities committed on Haleem Adil Sheikh by the imported government. The federal government is breaking mountains of oppression on Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The House also passed a resolution presented by Umar Farooq against canceling the license of Bol network. The resolution said, “This House of the Punjab Assembly strongly condemns the cancellation of the license of Bol Network by PEMRA”. The House demands that the federal government and PEMRA should immediately withdraw the order of closure of Bol News.

After completing the agenda, Speaker Mohammad Sabtain Khan adjourned the meeting of the Punjab Assembly to 3 pm on Monday, September 12.

