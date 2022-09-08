Navy Day: PN pledges to stand firm in defence of country

ISLAMABAD: September 8, 1965 marks a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan Navy when its officers and men demonstrated indomitable courage and bravery by undertaking a successful bombardment of Dwarka.

It is the day to acknowledge the sacrifices of Shuhada and Ghazis who were imbued with staunch and fearless spirit and were unassailable in the face of a devious enemy during the 1965 war. The conviction in their cause and unmatched gallantry left the enemy bewildered and all its plans in disarray.

During Operation Dwarka, codenamed ‘Operation SOMNATH’, PN flotilla comprising seven major warships of Pakistan Navy heavily bombarded Indian port of Dwarka, destroying important shore installations, including Indian radar station and a radio beacon. The swift attack by the PN ships trounced the Indian navy and consigned their pride to dust.

PN submarine Ghazi, reigned the Indian Ocean during the 1965 war and blunted the Indian Navy with its unnerving and unchallenged presence.

Pakistan Navy is cognisant of regional developments and is maintaining round-the-clock combat readiness to respond to any emerging contingency. PN is also enhancing its regional outlook by maintaining continuous presence in the international waters and significant engagements with regional partners to beef up integration and interoperability.

Pakistan Navy is also acquiring state of the art technologies to transition towards a more agile, effective and sustainable future force. Pakistan Navy is aware of its emerging responsibilities and vigilantly guarding CPEC project by raising dedicated force structure and augmenting security measures to safeguard vital national security interests. Pakistan Navy is also committed to developing maritime sector in order to fully realize the fruition of Blue Economy.

Today, we celebrate Navy Day to reiterate our resolve and pay rich tributes to Shuhada and Ghazis for their glorious services to the Nation. The Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy, pledge to stand firm in the face of any adversity and defend our beloved motherland, whatever the cost. May Allah SWT be our Guide and Protector (Ameen).

