Sep 07, 2022
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to deposit gifts presented to him during KSA, UAE visits: report

  • Premier says as policy all precious gifts will be permanently displayed at the Prime Minister's House in secure display cabinets
BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2022 Updated September 7, 2022 05:36pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to deposit the gifts presented to him during his visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE in April this year into the Toshakhana, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday, citing a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official handout.

The prime minister also decided that as a policy, all precious gifts should be permanently displayed at the Prime Minister House in secure display cabinets under the responsibility of the Cabinet Division.

In the first phase, five such cabinets, dedicated to each country namely Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, and China, will be prepared and all gift items from Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE to be displayed at the Prime Minister's House in secure cabinets.

During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visits to Saudi Arabia and UAE, he received one wristwatch of A. Lange & Söhne, datograph fly back, pair of cufflinks, a pen, a ring, and a rosary as well as one wristwatch of Rolex Company.

