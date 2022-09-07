AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
Edibles for flood-hit areas: Rs540m grant sought for USC

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) has sought Rs 540 million grant against supply of essential food items in flood-affected areas, official sources told Business Recorder.

The Ministry, in its summary for the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, explained that Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan, in collaboration with Provincial Governments, is actively participating in relief operation for supply of essential food items in flood affected areas across Pakistan. On August 29, 2022, Prime Minister chaired a National Flood Emergency meeting in which it was directed that nationwide network of USC may be utilized effectively to ensure availability of essential food commodities in flood-hit areas.

A prior meeting was held on August 28, 2022 wherein the need assessment was carried out initially for the flood affected areas of Punjab, i.e., district DG Klan, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. This need assessment would be further expanded in consultation with all the relevant stakeholders.

264 people killed in flood-related incidents in KP: PDMA

However, due to emergency situation, it was agreed that based upon this preliminary need assessment, 113,700 ration bags amounting to Rs. 540 million would be distributed.

In view of the supply of essential food items, MoI&P has proposed that ECC may approve the allocation and release of funds amounting to Rs540 million immediately in favour of Utility Stores Corporation through Supplementary/ Technical Supplementary Grant.

This summary has been shared with the Finance Division; however, owing to the extreme urgency of the matter, the views/ comments of Finance Division may be solicited during the meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet.

