Defence & Martyrs Day 6 September 2022: Khawaja Muhammad Asif Federal Minister for Defence, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: September 6th is a day of unprecedented depiction of valour and chivalry by Armed Forces of Pakistan. Today, we stand together to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by our valiant soldiers to defend sacred frontiers of the motherland. The whole nation is indebted to all Shuhada and Ghazis for offering the highest measure of devotion and thwarting the nefarious designs of the enemy by depicting exemplary courage, professionalism and unshakable resolve. Pakistan is committed to the concept of peaceful co-existence with all her neighbours and believes in collective gain by ensuring regional economic development resulting in regional as well as global peace and prosperity. Having mentioned that, it is pertinent to highlight that Pakistan's quest for peace and stability in the region may not be construed as a weakness. The nation today, has full confidence in the capabilities and professional excellence of its Armed Forces and Intelligence Agencies.

Pakistan's Armed Forces are fully prepared to give a befitting response to any aggression from the enemy or any hostile elements. Pakistan is fully cognizant of the latest developments in the region and opposes any designs and measures aimed at sabotaging peace in the region. We reiterate our commitment that Pakistan will continue to stand with its Kashmiri brethren. People of Kashmir are being subjected to worst human rights violations. The revocation of special status of Kashmir is an effort to hamper the struggle of Kashmiri people to achieve right of self-determination as mentioned in the UN Charter. Pakistan will continue to support People of Kashmir on their principled stance. On this defence day, let us reunite to once again courageously tackle all developing security challenges and rapidly changing warfare designs. Let us, resolve to revive in ourselves the spirit shown by Shuhadas and Ghazis of 1965 war to protect the motherland.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022