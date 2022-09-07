AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
ANL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.8%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.68%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
OGDC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TPLP 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
WAVES 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,189 Increased By 8.8 (0.21%)
BR30 15,144 Increased By 27.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 41,860 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 15,751 Increased By 3.3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Defence & Martyrs Day 6 September 2022: Khawaja Muhammad Asif Federal Minister for Defence, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
Follow us

TEXT: September 6th is a day of unprecedented depiction of valour and chivalry by Armed Forces of Pakistan. Today, we stand together to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by our valiant soldiers to defend sacred frontiers of the motherland. The whole nation is indebted to all Shuhada and Ghazis for offering the highest measure of devotion and thwarting the nefarious designs of the enemy by depicting exemplary courage, professionalism and unshakable resolve. Pakistan is committed to the concept of peaceful co-existence with all her neighbours and believes in collective gain by ensuring regional economic development resulting in regional as well as global peace and prosperity. Having mentioned that, it is pertinent to highlight that Pakistan's quest for peace and stability in the region may not be construed as a weakness. The nation today, has full confidence in the capabilities and professional excellence of its Armed Forces and Intelligence Agencies.

Pakistan's Armed Forces are fully prepared to give a befitting response to any aggression from the enemy or any hostile elements. Pakistan is fully cognizant of the latest developments in the region and opposes any designs and measures aimed at sabotaging peace in the region. We reiterate our commitment that Pakistan will continue to stand with its Kashmiri brethren. People of Kashmir are being subjected to worst human rights violations. The revocation of special status of Kashmir is an effort to hamper the struggle of Kashmiri people to achieve right of self-determination as mentioned in the UN Charter. Pakistan will continue to support People of Kashmir on their principled stance. On this defence day, let us reunite to once again courageously tackle all developing security challenges and rapidly changing warfare designs. Let us, resolve to revive in ourselves the spirit shown by Shuhadas and Ghazis of 1965 war to protect the motherland.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Defence & Martyrs Day

Comments

1000 characters

Defence & Martyrs Day 6 September 2022: Khawaja Muhammad Asif Federal Minister for Defence, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Shares buyback: SECP revises eligibility requirements for listed cos

QTA for Q-4: Discos given Rs3.40/unit tariff hike

Staggering impact of FCA: Power Division to file motion to Nepra

FCA relief package: 1.8m ‘eligible’ KE consumers to be benefited

Edibles for flood-hit areas: Rs540m grant sought for USC

PM for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan

Read more stories