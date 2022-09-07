KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Habib Metro 30.Jun.2022 4.5% (F) 18.178 0.61 25.10.2022 18.10.2022 Modaraba Year Ended 04:00 P.M. to AGM 28.10.2022 First Habib 30.Jun.2022 20% (F) 382.123 1.90 25.10.2022 18.10.2022 Modaraba Year Ended 03:00 P.M. to AGM 25.10.2022 Otsuka Pakistan 30.Jun.2022 15% (F) 231.797 19.16 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 Limited Year Ended 10:30 A.M. to AGM 27.10.2022 ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Company has Announced Class B Shares by way of Right Issue.

