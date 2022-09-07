Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Habib Metro 30.Jun.2022 4.5% (F) 18.178 0.61 25.10.2022 18.10.2022
Modaraba Year Ended 04:00 P.M. to
AGM 28.10.2022
First Habib 30.Jun.2022 20% (F) 382.123 1.90 25.10.2022 18.10.2022
Modaraba Year Ended 03:00 P.M. to
AGM 25.10.2022
Otsuka Pakistan 30.Jun.2022 15% (F) 231.797 19.16 27.10.2022 21.10.2022
Limited Year Ended 10:30 A.M. to
AGM 27.10.2022
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Company has Announced Class B Shares by way of Right Issue.
