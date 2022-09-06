Defence Day: PM calls for national unity as Pakistan faces floods, other challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that as Pakistan grapples with the historic floods and other challenges, the nation needs to summon the spirit of 1965 when the Indian forces crossed the international border to attack the country but were foiled by the armed forces.

On the occasion of September 6 or Defence Day, the PM took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "the whole nation comes together today in paying homage to our martyrs & Ghazis who put their lives on the line to defend the motherland against the Indian aggression".

"National unity is our greatest strength. Anyone intending to hurt the bond between our armed forces and people is not a friend of Pakistan. Let us fortify this bond of One Nation," he tweeted.

President Alvi, in his message, noted that Defence Day reminded of the unprecedented courage and matchless valour displayed by armed forces who have support and backing of the entire nation. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace and said Pakistan will continue to follow its policy of peaceful coexistence, it was reported.

In his message, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that September 6 symbolises unwavering resolve of the Pakistan armed forces backed by great Pakistan nation to defend motherland against all odds.

"Nation salutes our heroes. We owe our freedom and peace to unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs to keep the flag high,” the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted the COAS as saying.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and NA Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani paid tribute to the martyrs and said that the nation always stands with our fearless heroes and is proud of their immense devotion and patriotism.

They said that September 6 provides us with the opportunity to acknowledge selfless services and sacrifices of our gallant Armed Forces for flood victims across the country.

"Speaker and Deputy Speaker urged the nation to help the fellow countrymen during these difficult times and unite as a resilient nation," the official Twitter handle of NA quoted them as saying.

Defence Day today: Army postpones ceremony at GHQ

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army has postponed its annual Defence Day ceremony at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi with a view to express solidarity with flood victims across the country.