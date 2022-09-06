AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
Defence Day today: Army postpones ceremony at GHQ

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
LAHORE: The nation is celebrating Defence Day today, to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes during the 1965 war.

With a view to express solidarity with flood victims across the country, the Pakistan Army has postponed its annual Defence Day ceremony at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

It may be added that Pakistan is reeling from catastrophic floods post monsoon rains this year. The National Disaster Management Authority has said that over 1,000 people have lost their lives so far while hundreds were left injured.

Estimates say nearly a third of the country has been submerged in water with over 30 million people displaced. The floods have caused massive destruction to the infrastructure and have swept away a number of roads, bridges, houses, schools, hospitals and power houses.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in its exclusive series of short documentaries with regard to the 58th PAF Defence Day has revived the memories of valour and courage of the nation’s chivalrous warriors. The PAF Directorate General Public Relations released the fifth short documentary that unveiled the position when the stage of the September 65 war came, the brave men of the Pakistan Air Force created those brilliant stories of bravery, valour and courage that our nation would always recount with pride. The short documentary was based on the combats and determination of the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force in connection with the September 5, 1965.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in his message on the Defence Day, has termed the Sept 6, 1965 a golden chapter in the history of the defence of the country when the armed forces and the people stood united to retaliate against the aggression of India.

The CM said the brave sons of soil foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy while the history of the world was unable to present any such example of bravery and courage as was exhibited by the armed forces of Pakistan. “The martyrs of 1965 war who retaliated against the insidious enemy are still alive in our hearts,” he said while paying homage to the martyrdom of the heroes of 1965 war.

Defence analysts paid rich tributes to the martyrs, Ghazis and the families of the Shahuda for rendering supreme sacrifices for the defence of motherland.

“The Pakistani nation will never compromise on our sovereignty, security and territorial integrity”, they said, adding: “On this day, the whole nation should pray for the safety and solidarity of Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

