BoG meeting of Bahria University held: Special focus should be given to developing skills among students: CNS

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that special focus should be given to developing skills such as critical thinking, solution-oriented approach, problem-solving, and professional grooming among the students.

He shared these views while presiding over the 47th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of Bahria University in his capacity as Pro-Chancellor/Chairman BoG.

A detailed briefing was given to the BoG on various activities undertaken at Bahria University which included growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure, budget and new initiatives in academic and non-academic domains, an official statement said.

The naval chief appreciated the efforts of Bahira University in “not only imparting quality education to the students but also contributing towards their character and personality building through adopting modern teaching pedagogies,” the statement added.

The naval chief inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (CoEAI) at Bahria University Islamabad campus.

During inauguration, the CNS emphasised the importance of research and development in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on the future of Pakistan. He said that research and development conducted at the centre should make Bahria University one of the leading hubs of AI competence both at national and international levels.

