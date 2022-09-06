KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 05, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. 04-09-2022
OP-2 Rebecca Load Alpine Marine 04-09-2022
chemical Services
B-3/B-2 KM Load Talc Project 04-09-2022
Weipa Powder Shipping
B-4 Golden Disc Soya Ocean 21-08-2022
Cecilie Bean Seeds Services
B-5 BBG Disc Palm Indus Shipping 27-08-2022
Kernel Pvt. Ltd
Ocean Expeller
B-6/B-7 Northern Disc Load East Wind 05-09-2022
Dedication Container Shipping Co.
B-8/B-9 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Container Shipping
Agency 04-09-2022
B-10/B-11 Butinah Disc Rock Wma Ship 03-09-2022
Phosphate Care Services
B-11/B-12 Gentle Disc Posidon 30-08-2022
Seas Wheat Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 Sky Disc Ocean Services 02-09-2022
Globe Rapessed Pvt. Ltd
B-15/B-14 Akij Load Ocean 03-09-2022
Noble Clinkers Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21/B-20 Atlantis Disc Palm Alpine 28-08-2022
Unity Kernel Expeller Marine Services
B-21 Hilda Load Balochistan 29-08-2022
Rice Shipping Co.
B-25 Prince 4 Load Bulk Shipping 31-08-2022
Cement Agencies
B-25/B-24 DSM Load Crystal Sea 03-09-2022
Castor Cement Services
B-26/B-27 Northern Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 04-09-2022
Dexterity Container Pakistan
B-28/B-29 Diyala Disc Load X-Press
Container Feeders Shipping
Agency 04-09-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
BBG Ocean 05-09-2022 Disc Palm Indus Shipping
Kernel Expeller Pvt. Ltd
Rebecca 05-09-2022 Load chemical Alpine Marine
Schulte Services
Diyala 05-09-2022 Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Container Shipping Agency
Northern 06-09-2022 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd
Dexterity Container Pakistan
M.T 06-09-2022 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan
Lahore National
Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Al 05-09-2022 D/18915 Wilhelmsen
Shaffiah Chemical Ship Services
Balao 05-09-2022 D/L Container Diamond
Shipping Services
Gfs 05-09-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Pride Shipping Company
Leo 05-09-2022 d/990 Fertilizer -
M.T 06-09-2022 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp.
Bordo 06-09-2022 D/50600 Pakistan National
Mavi Fertilizer Shipping Corp.
Encore 06-09-2022 D/17 Container Wilhelmsen
Ship Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ceylon
Breeze 05-09-2022 General Cargo -
Kota
Megah 05-09-2022 Container Ship -
MSC
Caledonia II 05-09-2022 Container Ship -
Forli 05-09-2022 General Cargo -
Kamarin
Singapore 05-09-2022 Wheat -
Esl Kabir 05-09-2022 Container Ship -
Oriental
Cosmos 05-09-2022 Tanker -
St Mary 05-09-2022 Container Ship -
Stolt Glory 05-09-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 At Middle Cement Global Sep. 03, 2022
Bridge Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT BBG Coal East Sep. 03, 2022
Baise Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Safmarine Containers GAC Sep. 04, 2022
Ngami
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Anny Wheat PNSC Sep. 02, 2022
Petrakis
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Cendrillon Containers - Sep. 05, 2022
Elandra
Spruce Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Ardmore
Engineer Mogas Alpine Sep. 05, 2022
Safmarine
Ngami Containers GAC -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Malin Containers MSC Pak Sep. 05, 2022
Sargodha Furnace oil PNSC -
Helena K Coal Swift Shipping -
Super
Eastern Palm oil Alpine -
Tokyo
Pioneer Rice East wind -
Chang Hang Run HaiCoal Wilhemsen Waiting for barth
Kobayashi Soya Ocean -
Maru bean Service
Pacific
Pride Coal GSA -
Sea
Biscuit Coal Swift Shipping -
Pegasus Coal Posidon -
Livarden Palm oil Alpine -
SG Pegasus Palm oil Alpine -
Ardmore
Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -
Lila Shimla Cement Global Maritime -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Lisa Containers - Sep. 05, 2022
=============================================================================
