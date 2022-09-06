Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 05, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. 04-09-2022 OP-2 Rebecca Load Alpine Marine 04-09-2022 chemical Services B-3/B-2 KM Load Talc Project 04-09-2022 Weipa Powder Shipping B-4 Golden Disc Soya Ocean 21-08-2022 Cecilie Bean Seeds Services B-5 BBG Disc Palm Indus Shipping 27-08-2022 Kernel Pvt. Ltd Ocean Expeller B-6/B-7 Northern Disc Load East Wind 05-09-2022 Dedication Container Shipping Co. B-8/B-9 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Bardsey Container Shipping Agency 04-09-2022 B-10/B-11 Butinah Disc Rock Wma Ship 03-09-2022 Phosphate Care Services B-11/B-12 Gentle Disc Posidon 30-08-2022 Seas Wheat Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 Sky Disc Ocean Services 02-09-2022 Globe Rapessed Pvt. Ltd B-15/B-14 Akij Load Ocean 03-09-2022 Noble Clinkers Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21/B-20 Atlantis Disc Palm Alpine 28-08-2022 Unity Kernel Expeller Marine Services B-21 Hilda Load Balochistan 29-08-2022 Rice Shipping Co. B-25 Prince 4 Load Bulk Shipping 31-08-2022 Cement Agencies B-25/B-24 DSM Load Crystal Sea 03-09-2022 Castor Cement Services B-26/B-27 Northern Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 04-09-2022 Dexterity Container Pakistan B-28/B-29 Diyala Disc Load X-Press Container Feeders Shipping Agency 04-09-2022 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= BBG Ocean 05-09-2022 Disc Palm Indus Shipping Kernel Expeller Pvt. Ltd Rebecca 05-09-2022 Load chemical Alpine Marine Schulte Services Diyala 05-09-2022 Disc Load X-Press Feeders Container Shipping Agency Northern 06-09-2022 Disc Load Hapag Lloyd Dexterity Container Pakistan M.T 06-09-2022 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan Lahore National Shipping Corp. ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Al 05-09-2022 D/18915 Wilhelmsen Shaffiah Chemical Ship Services Balao 05-09-2022 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Gfs 05-09-2022 D/L Container East Wind Pride Shipping Company Leo 05-09-2022 d/990 Fertilizer - M.T 06-09-2022 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. Bordo 06-09-2022 D/50600 Pakistan National Mavi Fertilizer Shipping Corp. Encore 06-09-2022 D/17 Container Wilhelmsen Ship Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ceylon Breeze 05-09-2022 General Cargo - Kota Megah 05-09-2022 Container Ship - MSC Caledonia II 05-09-2022 Container Ship - Forli 05-09-2022 General Cargo - Kamarin Singapore 05-09-2022 Wheat - Esl Kabir 05-09-2022 Container Ship - Oriental Cosmos 05-09-2022 Tanker - St Mary 05-09-2022 Container Ship - Stolt Glory 05-09-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 At Middle Cement Global Sep. 03, 2022 Bridge Maritime ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT BBG Coal East Sep. 03, 2022 Baise Wind ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Safmarine Containers GAC Sep. 04, 2022 Ngami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Anny Wheat PNSC Sep. 02, 2022 Petrakis ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= CMA CGM Cendrillon Containers - Sep. 05, 2022 Elandra Spruce Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Ardmore Engineer Mogas Alpine Sep. 05, 2022 Safmarine Ngami Containers GAC - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Malin Containers MSC Pak Sep. 05, 2022 Sargodha Furnace oil PNSC - Helena K Coal Swift Shipping - Super Eastern Palm oil Alpine - Tokyo Pioneer Rice East wind - Chang Hang Run HaiCoal Wilhemsen Waiting for barth Kobayashi Soya Ocean - Maru bean Service Pacific Pride Coal GSA - Sea Biscuit Coal Swift Shipping - Pegasus Coal Posidon - Livarden Palm oil Alpine - SG Pegasus Palm oil Alpine - Ardmore Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine - Lila Shimla Cement Global Maritime - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Lisa Containers - Sep. 05, 2022 =============================================================================

