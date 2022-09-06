AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 05, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Lahore         Oil            Shipping Corp.     04-09-2022
OP-2              Rebecca        Load           Alpine Marine      04-09-2022
                                 chemical       Services
B-3/B-2           KM             Load Talc      Project            04-09-2022
                  Weipa          Powder         Shipping
B-4               Golden         Disc Soya      Ocean              21-08-2022
                  Cecilie        Bean Seeds     Services
B-5               BBG            Disc Palm      Indus Shipping     27-08-2022
                                 Kernel         Pvt. Ltd
                  Ocean          Expeller
B-6/B-7           Northern       Disc Load      East Wind          05-09-2022
                  Dedication      Container     Shipping Co.
B-8/B-9           X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Bardsey        Container      Shipping
                                                Agency             04-09-2022
B-10/B-11         Butinah        Disc Rock      Wma Ship           03-09-2022
                                 Phosphate      Care Services
B-11/B-12         Gentle         Disc           Posidon            30-08-2022
                  Seas           Wheat          Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         Sky            Disc           Ocean Services     02-09-2022
                  Globe          Rapessed       Pvt. Ltd
B-15/B-14         Akij           Load           Ocean              03-09-2022
                  Noble          Clinkers       Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21/B-20         Atlantis       Disc Palm      Alpine         28-08-2022
                  Unity          Kernel Expeller Marine Services
B-21              Hilda          Load           Balochistan        29-08-2022
                                 Rice           Shipping Co.
B-25              Prince 4       Load           Bulk Shipping      31-08-2022
                                 Cement         Agencies
B-25/B-24         DSM            Load           Crystal Sea        03-09-2022
                  Castor         Cement         Services
B-26/B-27         Northern       Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        04-09-2022
                  Dexterity      Container      Pakistan
B-28/B-29         Diyala         Disc Load      X-Press
                                 Container      Feeders Shipping
                                                Agency             04-09-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
BBG Ocean         05-09-2022     Disc Palm                     Indus Shipping
                                 Kernel Expeller                     Pvt. Ltd
Rebecca           05-09-2022     Load chemical                  Alpine Marine
Schulte                                                              Services
Diyala            05-09-2022     Disc Load                    X-Press Feeders
                                 Container                    Shipping Agency
Northern          06-09-2022     Disc Load                        Hapag Lloyd
 Dexterity                       Container                           Pakistan
M.T               06-09-2022     Disc Crude Oil                      Pakistan
Lahore                                                               National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Al                05-09-2022     D/18915                           Wilhelmsen
Shaffiah                         Chemical                       Ship Services
Balao             05-09-2022     D/L Container                        Diamond
                                                            Shipping Services
Gfs               05-09-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
Pride                                                        Shipping Company
Leo               05-09-2022     d/990 Fertilizer                           -
M.T               06-09-2022     D/74000 Crude              Pakistan National
 Shalamar                        Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Bordo             06-09-2022     D/50600                    Pakistan National
Mavi                             Fertilizer                    Shipping Corp.
Encore            06-09-2022     D/17 Container                    Wilhelmsen
                                                                Ship Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ceylon
Breeze            05-09-2022     General Cargo                              -
Kota
Megah             05-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
MSC
Caledonia II      05-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
Forli             05-09-2022     General Cargo                              -
Kamarin
 Singapore        05-09-2022     Wheat                                      -
Esl Kabir         05-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
Oriental
Cosmos            05-09-2022     Tanker                                     -
St Mary           05-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
Stolt Glory       05-09-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              At Middle      Cement         Global          Sep. 03, 2022
                  Bridge                        Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              BBG            Coal           East            Sep. 03, 2022
                  Baise                         Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Safmarine      Containers     GAC             Sep. 04, 2022
                  Ngami
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Anny           Wheat          PNSC            Sep. 02, 2022
                  Petrakis
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Cendrillon        Containers     -                              Sep. 05, 2022
Elandra
Spruce            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Ardmore
 Engineer         Mogas          Alpine                         Sep. 05, 2022
Safmarine
 Ngami            Containers     GAC                                        -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Malin         Containers     MSC Pak                        Sep. 05, 2022
Sargodha          Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Helena K          Coal           Swift Shipping                             -
Super
Eastern           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Tokyo
Pioneer           Rice           East wind                                  -
Chang Hang Run HaiCoal           Wilhemsen                  Waiting for barth
Kobayashi         Soya           Ocean                                      -
 Maru             bean           Service
Pacific
Pride             Coal           GSA                                        -
Sea
Biscuit           Coal           Swift Shipping                             -
Pegasus           Coal           Posidon                                    -
Livarden          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
SG Pegasus        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ardmore
 Cheyenne         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Lila Shimla       Cement         Global Maritime                            -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Lisa              Containers     -                              Sep. 05, 2022
=============================================================================

