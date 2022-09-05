AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack outside Russian embassy in Kabul

  • Foreign Office terms attack on diplomatic mission a cause for serious concern
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 09:05pm
Pakistan on Monday condemned the suicide attack outside the Russian embassy in Kabul that resulted in the loss of precious lives of Russian diplomats and Afghan nationals.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the attack on a diplomatic mission was a cause for serious concern, stressing that it should be "denounced in the strongest possible terms."

"The Government and the people of Pakistan extend deepest sympathies to the Government of the Russian Federation," the communiqué released by the foreign office maintained.

Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing: Russian foreign ministry

"We also offer condolences to all the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the early recovery of the injured."

The statement noted that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterates its resolve to eliminate this menace.

"The scourge of terrorism is a common threat which requires concerted efforts in order to address it effectively," the statement concluded.

Earlier on Monday, two Russian embassy staff were killed in a blast near the country’s diplomatic mission in Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It said there were also casualties among Afghan civilians.

"On September 5, at 10:50 a.m. Kabul time, in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, an unknown militant set off an explosive device. As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also victims among Afghan citizens," the ministry said in a statement.

"The embassy is in close contact with the Afghan security services, which are investigating."

Meanwhile, Afghan police said that the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate of the Russian embassy.

“The suicide attacker before reaching the target was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

No information was available yet about any deaths or injuries to Russian embassy staff, he added.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago.

Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban’s government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.

