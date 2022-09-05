AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.93%)
ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
AVN 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.68%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 83.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
EPCL 60.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
GGGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 80.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.76%)
PAEL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.56%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
TPLP 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.85%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
WAVES 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 4,224 Decreased By -17.7 (-0.42%)
BR30 15,348 Decreased By -65.9 (-0.43%)
KSE100 42,136 Decreased By -173.3 (-0.41%)
KSE30 15,864 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.43%)
Sep 05, 2022
LME copper may bounce to $7,797-$7,873 range this week

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 11:29am
SINGAPORE: LME copper may bounce into a zone of $7,797-$7,873 a tonne this week, as it has found a support at $7,523.

The support is strengthened by a similar one of $7,476.

Together, they have triggered a bounce towards the target zone.

A break above $7,873 may lead to a gain into $7,996-$8,119 range while a break below $7,476 could open the way towards $6,955-$7,277 range.

Copper bounces after US jobs data

The nature of the drop from $8,318 remains a bit unclear.

The drop could be a continuation of the downtrend from $10,845, or just a correction on the rise from $6,955.

LME copper

