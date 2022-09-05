AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.37%)
ANL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
AVN 77.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
EFERT 83.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 60.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FCCL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.14%)
GGGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.73%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
OGDC 80.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.76%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TPLP 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 89.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -0.3 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,410 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
KSE100 42,294 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota to suspend production at 3 western Japan plants as typhoon nears

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 10:56am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said on Monday.

Toyota will suspend Monday night shift production starting at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT) and cancel Tuesday morning production at three factories in the western prefecture of Fukuoka.

The automaker expects to resume production on the Tuesday night shift, it said on its website.

Toyota Motor to invest $5.3bn in Japan and US for EV battery supply

Some businesses in South Korea are also contemplating temporary suspensions of operations as the powerful typhoon Hinnamnor approaches.

Japan Toyota Motor Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota to suspend production at 3 western Japan plants as typhoon nears

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

Read more stories