AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US Congress members arrive to assess flood damages

PPI Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Two members of the US Congress Sheila Jackson and Tom Suozzi arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to show solidarity with the victims and survey the destruction caused by the massive flooding.

US Congress members arrived on a brief visit to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the government declared a national emergency and looking for urgent aid from the international community.

The visiting politicians are expected to meet senior Pakistani officials. Earlier, Sheila Jackson before leaving for Islamabad wrote to US President Joe Biden, requesting provision of assistance for relief work in Pakistan.

In a social media post, US senator Tom Suozzi urged the masses to keep Pakistani people in prayers and stay tuned, saying he will report back over the next few days.

He mentioned that many of Pakistani-Americans apprised him about the devastation that has affected their friends and family. Citing a huge number of victims, he said so many more people are suffering.

Earlier, Washington pledged an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance.

flood victims Floods in Pakistan US Congress members Sheila Jackson Lee flood damages Tom Suozzi

Comments

1000 characters

US Congress members arrive to assess flood damages

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories