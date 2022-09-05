US Congress members arrive to assess flood damages

ISLAMABAD: Two members of the US Congress Sheila Jackson and Tom Suozzi arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to show solidarity with the victims and survey the destruction caused by the massive flooding.

US Congress members arrived on a brief visit to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the government declared a national emergency and looking for urgent aid from the international community.

The visiting politicians are expected to meet senior Pakistani officials. Earlier, Sheila Jackson before leaving for Islamabad wrote to US President Joe Biden, requesting provision of assistance for relief work in Pakistan.

In a social media post, US senator Tom Suozzi urged the masses to keep Pakistani people in prayers and stay tuned, saying he will report back over the next few days.

He mentioned that many of Pakistani-Americans apprised him about the devastation that has affected their friends and family. Citing a huge number of victims, he said so many more people are suffering.

Earlier, Washington pledged an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance.