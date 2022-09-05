AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Flood-affected people: Qatari emir assures PM of support

APP Published 05 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest. Recalling his recent visit to Qatar, the prime minister expressed the resolve to working relentlessly to implement the decisions taken during the visit.

The emir conveyed condolences on the loss of precious lives and property, caused by floods in Pakistan. The Amir assured Qatar’s support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the Amir for relief support provided by Qatar, including the air bridge for the provision of goods and equipment, as well as for the establishment of a field hospital in Sindh.

