Japan’s Rakuten Mobile says service restored after 2-1/2 hour system failure

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2022 11:52am
TOKYO: Japan’s Rakuten Mobile Inc said on Sunday that its service for users on Rakuten UN-LIMIT VII plans had been restored, after a system failure caused difficulties making calls and sending data for over two hours.

The mobile carrier, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rakuten Group Inc, did not say how many users were affected by the issue, which lasted about 2-1/2 hours after starting shortly before 11:00 a.m. local time.

Japan warns of action as yen slides to 24-year low

It said in a statement that service was restored at around 1:26 p.m. on Sunday (0426 GMT Sunday).

Japan Japan's Rakuten Mobile Inc Rakuten UN-LIMIT VII

