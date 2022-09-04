AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Pakistan

British HC visits flood-hit villages in Nowshera

Press Release Published 04 Sep, 2022 05:44am
ISLAMABAD: Days after the United Kingdom announced an additional £15 million to help affected communities, British High Commissioner Christian Turner visited flood-hit villages in Nowshera on Saturday where a UK charity - Islamic Relief is providing lifesaving aid to those affected, said a press release.

This money will be spent for urgent lifesaving support and go towards water and sanitation, shelter and home repairs, and primary healthcare, especially for women and girls.

Accompanied by Islamic Relief Worldwide’s CEO Waseem Ahmad and Islamic Relief Pakistan’s Country Director Asif Sherazi, the High Commissioner witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of the climate catastrophe. Expressing solidarity with the people at the camp, the British High Commissioner reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to Pakistan and observed the challenges faced by the community along with efforts to support those affected.

Islamic Relief is a member of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) that launched the Pakistan Floods Appeal to collect funds for relief efforts; the UK government has announced it will match pound for pound the first £5 million of public donations, as part of the total £15 million pledge.

The High Commissioner also visited village Kakol Abad and met with affected communities. He expressed his sorrow at the losses incurred during the flooding and assured them of UK’s continued support.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner said: “The people I have met today are strong and will rebuild. But they need urgent support with water, sanitation and shelter. The UK is helping provide that. The standard you walk past is the standard you accept.”

Islamic Relief Country Director Asif Sherazi said: “The situation is worsening with every passing day and in terms of damages, it is surpassing the floods of 2010.

