EBM donates biscuits, Rs20m cash for flood victims

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) has pledged to donate biscuits worth over Rs 100 million and Rs 20 million in cash as an immediate response to the devastating floods that have claimed the lives of over 1,100 people and displaced millions of Pakistanis.

Rs 20mn will be used for shelter, ration, medical camps and other essential items, while biscuits worth over Rs 100mn will be distributed to tackle the food shortage crisis. EBM is actively assessing the situation and will be pledging more donations in the forthcoming days.

EBM’s own on-ground teams are distributing biscuits and other essential items to people in all flood affected regions and are also volunteering their time and funds. EBM employees have also pledged a significant portion of their salaries towards the fund and EBM will be matching every donation that is made by an employee.

