VC Conference to take place later this month: Consortium for collaboration with industrial sector to be formed

LAHORE: Announcing to form a consortium for collaboration with the industrial sector, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that the present government is trying to promote modern technology in universities.

Chairing a meeting, here at Governor House today, the Governor said that said that consortia will also be formed in seven areas including environment, women empowerment, drug and narcotics control in educational institutions, information technology and character building.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir and vice-chancellors of universities including Prof. Dr. Habib Bukhari, Dr. Talat Nasir Pasha, Dr. Naseem Ahmad and Dr. Bushra Mirza participated in the meeting. Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Nabeel Awan was also present on the occasion.

The Governor also said the educated youth are future of Pakistan and it is responsibility of the government to provide them a better environment and opportunities to move forward.

Regarding complaints about the use of drugs in educational institutions, he announced to set up a consortium on narcotics and drugs control in educational institutions while the universities should also have their own police force keeping in mind the international standards.

Governor said In order to finalize all matters, ‘the Vice-Chancellors Conference’ will be held in Murree by the end of September in which VCs of public sector universities will participate. In this moot, different consortia will be formed in seven areas and steering committees will also be formed in this regard.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir said on the occasion that the Punjab HEC will move recommendations of consortiums to the Punjab Cabinet to solve various problems including environment.

