AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

VC Conference to take place later this month: Consortium for collaboration with industrial sector to be formed

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: Announcing to form a consortium for collaboration with the industrial sector, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that the present government is trying to promote modern technology in universities.

Chairing a meeting, here at Governor House today, the Governor said that said that consortia will also be formed in seven areas including environment, women empowerment, drug and narcotics control in educational institutions, information technology and character building.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir and vice-chancellors of universities including Prof. Dr. Habib Bukhari, Dr. Talat Nasir Pasha, Dr. Naseem Ahmad and Dr. Bushra Mirza participated in the meeting. Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Nabeel Awan was also present on the occasion.

The Governor also said the educated youth are future of Pakistan and it is responsibility of the government to provide them a better environment and opportunities to move forward.

Regarding complaints about the use of drugs in educational institutions, he announced to set up a consortium on narcotics and drugs control in educational institutions while the universities should also have their own police force keeping in mind the international standards.

Governor said In order to finalize all matters, ‘the Vice-Chancellors Conference’ will be held in Murree by the end of September in which VCs of public sector universities will participate. In this moot, different consortia will be formed in seven areas and steering committees will also be formed in this regard.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir said on the occasion that the Punjab HEC will move recommendations of consortiums to the Punjab Cabinet to solve various problems including environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Governor House Punjab cabinet Muhammad Balighur Rehman Dr. Shahid Munir Punjab HEC

Comments

1000 characters

VC Conference to take place later this month: Consortium for collaboration with industrial sector to be formed

Aid groups warn of growing plight

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

British HC, COAS discuss regional security

OPEC+ to weigh rollover or cut at Sept 5 meeting

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

0.2pc of GDP: Plan to achieve paltry primary surplus a welcome step: Fund

IMF resets 4 delayed SBs, sets 8 new ones

External debt to reach $140.9bn: IMF

EFF entails high fiscal risks: IMF

Read more stories