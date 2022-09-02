AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
EFERT 83.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
EPCL 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.64%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
PRL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.8%)
TELE 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
TPL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
TPLP 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
TRG 90.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.52%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,259 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,525 Increased By 16.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 42,423 Decreased By -37 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,988 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nissan still analysing new US law on EV credits, executive says

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 11:24am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nissan Motor Co is still analysing a new US law that restricts tax credits for electric vehicles to those assembled in North America, a company executive said on Friday.

“We believe that we need to further accelerate our efforts in electrification and localization, but we would like to take various measures based on a better understanding of the details,” said Joji Tagawa, chief sustainability officer.

Credits ended with the new law for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry trade group.

The Biden administration said in mid-August that about 20 models still qualify for tax credits of up to $7,500, which includes Nissan’s battery electric vehicle Leaf.

The auto industry group, however, said new restrictions on battery and mineral sourcing and price and income caps that take effect on Jan. 1 will make all or nearly all EVs ineligible.

Nissan to temporarily halt Leaf orders, raise prices in Japan

Tagawa said Nissan needs to understand “intricate” details of the law including on procuring parts and rare metals for batteries as well as on vehicle assembly.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, a major Japanese auto lobby, said last month it was concerned about the law and would keep a close watch on developments.

Japan North America Japan’s Nissan Motor Co EV credits

Comments

1000 characters

Nissan still analysing new US law on EV credits, executive says

Intra-day update: Rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Petroleum levy on petrol jacked up by 87pc

US oil may test resistance at $88.33

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Bankrupt Sri Lanka’s deposed president ‘to return home’

WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

Read more stories