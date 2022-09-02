US oil may test resistance at $88.33

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $88.33 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $89.17-$90.01 range.

The contract has found a strong support around the Aug. 16 low of $85.73, which is strengthened by a similar one of $85.61, the 100% projection level of a downward wave c.

These supports triggered a pullback towards a rising trendline.

After three days’ drop, market also needs to take a break and consolidate for one or few days.

A break below $85.61 could confirm the continuation of the wave c towards $83.93-$84.57 range.

US oil may revisit Aug 16 low of $85.73

On the daily chart, a projection analysis on the target of a wave C from $104.46 reveals a support at $85.59, which works together with the other two supports on the hourly chart to temporarily stop this wave.

Eventually, this wave C could overcome the barrier at $85.59 and extend towards $73.93.