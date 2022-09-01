US oil may revisit Aug 16 low of $85.73

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Aug. 16 low of $85.73 per barrel, as more than 76.4% of the rise from this level has been reversed.

This rise is classified as a part of an irregular flat developing from the Aug. 5 low of 97.01. Five small waves make up the rise.

The second wave labelled ii ended at $86.60, which serves as a target above $85.73.

The drop from $97.66 looks like a continuation of the downtrend from $104.39.

Resistance is at $90.01, a break above which may lead to a gain into $91.05-$91.69 range.

US oil may retest support at $90.70

On the daily chart, two black candles on Tuesday and Wednesday suggest a further fall on Thursday.

The downtrend from $104.46 may have been driven by a wave C, which consists of three smaller waves.

The third small wave, the wave c is unfolding towards a range of $73.93-$85.59.

Given that the support at $85.59 triggered a decent bounce, a much weaker bounce may occur when oil falls to this level again.