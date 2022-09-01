AGL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
ANL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
AVN 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
EFERT 83.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.32%)
EPCL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.75%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.38%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FLYNG 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
GGGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.82%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
OGDC 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
PAEL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 5.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.01%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.71%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
TRG 90.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.55%)
UNITY 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.27%)
WAVES 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,481 Decreased By -64.9 (-0.42%)
KSE100 42,410 Increased By 59.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,028 Increased By 24.9 (0.16%)
US oil may revisit Aug 16 low of $85.73

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 11:17am
SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Aug. 16 low of $85.73 per barrel, as more than 76.4% of the rise from this level has been reversed.

This rise is classified as a part of an irregular flat developing from the Aug. 5 low of 97.01. Five small waves make up the rise.

The second wave labelled ii ended at $86.60, which serves as a target above $85.73.

The drop from $97.66 looks like a continuation of the downtrend from $104.39.

Resistance is at $90.01, a break above which may lead to a gain into $91.05-$91.69 range.

US oil may retest support at $90.70

On the daily chart, two black candles on Tuesday and Wednesday suggest a further fall on Thursday.

The downtrend from $104.46 may have been driven by a wave C, which consists of three smaller waves.

The third small wave, the wave c is unfolding towards a range of $73.93-$85.59.

Given that the support at $85.59 triggered a decent bounce, a much weaker bounce may occur when oil falls to this level again.

US oil

