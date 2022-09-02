AGL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
ANL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
AVN 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
EFERT 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.9%)
FCCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
GGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PRL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
TREET 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.8%)
UNITY 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WAVES 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 4 (0.09%)
BR30 15,517 Increased By 8.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 42,433 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,999 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meet but fears of slower demand weigh on market

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 10:30am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices climbed on Friday on bets that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though benchmarks were on track for a steep weekly decline as fears of China’s COVID-19 curbs and weak global growth weighed on the market.

Brent crude futures rose $1.68, or 1.8%, to $94.04 a barrel at 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.66, or 1.9%, to $88.27 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts slid 3% in the previous session to two-week lows. Brent was headed for a weekly drop of nearly 7%, and WTI was on track to fall about 5% for the week. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are due to meet on Sept. 5 against a backdrop of sliding prices and falling demand, even as top producer Saudi Arabia says supply remains tight.

ANZ commodities analyst Daniel Hynes said it might be a bridge too far for OPEC+ to agree to cut output but that top producer Saudi Arabia will likely highlight what it sees as a disconnect between current prices and tight supply fundamentals.

“They will certainly try to talk up the market as much as possible to better reflect what they see as a tight market, which is exposed to further supply side issues,” he said.

OPEC+ this week slashed its demand outlook, now forecasting demand to lag supply by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, but it expects a market deficit of 300,000 bpd in its base case for 2023. “We expect the group to leave output targets unchanged.

Their own numbers show a tighter-than-expected market and they would probably also want some more clarity on Iranian supply before making any big changes to output policy,“ said Warren Patterson, head of commodity research at ING.

Oil slides 3pc as China lockdowns stoke demand fears

Meanwhile, investors remain worried about the impact of the latest COVID-19 curbs in China.

The city of Chengdu on Thursday ordered a lockdown that has hit manufacturers like Volvo.

“Oil prices have been facing a confluence of headwinds lately, with recent virus lockdowns in China coming after its lacklustre PMI readings pointing to a lower-for-longer growth picture and puts demand outlook at risk,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Data showed Chinese factory activity in August contracted for the first time in three months amid weakening demand, while power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted production.

Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil China’s COVID-19

Comments

1000 characters

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meet but fears of slower demand weigh on market

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Read more stories