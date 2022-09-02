Spot rate declines Rs500 on strong demand

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the local cotton market on remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 21,900 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal, 400 bales of Hasil Pur, 600 bales of Bahwalpur, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 21,900 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khairpur were sold at Rs 21,900 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu , 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 600 bales of Tunsa Shrif, 400 bales of Shadan Lund were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund and 200 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund.

