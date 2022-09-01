Continuous absence from meetings: Senate body summons former chairman of PMC to next meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges has summoned a former chairman of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to its next meeting as a last chance due to his continuous absence from the committee meetings despite repeated notices.

The committee met with Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday. The committee discussed the privilege motion moved by Senator Danesh Kumar on his own behalf and on the behalf of members of the Senate Standing Committee on SAFRON against the chairman PMC due to his continuous absence from the committee meetings.

The committee also discussed the privilege motion against the SHO Women Police Station, Islamabad due to misbehaviour with female senators during a peaceful protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Senator Kumar told the committee, “The chairman PMC considers himself above the Parliament. The Standing Committee on SAFRON invited him several times to the meeting and even the date of the committee meeting was fixed with his consultation to insure his presence. I also personally informed him but he did not give any importance to the committee and denied the privilege of the committee of Parliament. It is regrettable that he did not come to the committee meeting even today.”

The special secretary of the Ministry of Health told the committee that he has become a private man from August 19, 2022. He said that now he is not the chairman of PMC.

The secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said that the Committee of Parliament has the power to summon any person.

Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that the matter should be reviewed in the presence of the concerned person. He said that the Committee should give him the last chance. Committee Chairman Senator Bizinjo directed that the former chairman PMC to attend the next meeting and inform about the details.

While discussing the issue relating to the SHO Women Police Station, Islamabad due to misbehaviour with female senators, Senator Fauzia Arshad said that the report given by the Islamabad Police regarding the matter is not correct.

She said that we had clearly informed the SHO that the senators want a peaceful protest outside the ECP but despite this the concerned SHO misbehaved with the senators and started pushing back Senator Dr Zarqa Taimur Soharwardi which was regrettable.

Senator Muhammad Humayun Khan Mohmand said that we wanted to go to the boundary determined by the police and we only raised slogans and did not attack anyone. He said that the words used in the report are also not correct.

The SHO Women Police Station Islamabad told the committee that she followed the orders received from the High Command and “I did not commit any ill-treatment.” The video of the incident was also shown in the committee meeting.

Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui said that the police have also some responsibilities. He said that we should also take care of them.

Chairman Committee Senator Bizenjo said that the officials of the police should work within the scope of authority.

The committee chairman disposed of the matter with a warning that no further complaints should be made against the parliamentarians.

