OGRA reduces prices of LPG cylinders

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified on Wednesday reduction of LPG domestic 11.8kg and commercial cylinders’ prices for the month of September.

According to a notification of the OGRA, per kg price of LPG has come down by Rs6.3 from Rs216 to Rs212. The total reduction recorded in prices of domestic cylinder is by Rs75 and on commercial cylinder by Rs287.

The new prices of LPG domestic cylinder is fixed at Rs2,496.30 from Rs2,571.41 and commercial cylinder price is now fixed at Rs9,604.

