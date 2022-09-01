AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The word ‘maturity’ has different meanings

“Maturity is required and…” “Who are you referring to?” “Does it matter — I mean shouldn’t we all...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

“Maturity is required and…”

“Who are you referring to?”

“Does it matter — I mean shouldn’t we all exhibit mature behavior…”

“Well maturity has different meanings. One refers to when an insurance policy matures…”

“Ha ha, like Shehbaz Sharif’s insurance policy has finally matured though I would like to add that from being the undisputed heir to the Sharif political realm the entry of Maryam Nawaz…”

“Stop, this is no time for being facetious besides it is yet unclear whether the maturity of that particular insurance policy is short term and if short term how short a term and…”

“I get it anyway there is physical maturity and need I add…”

“All our national party leaders are physically mature, some more than others – Nawaz Sharif and his offspring are more mature if you will than…”

“Than The Khan?”

“The Khan has gained weight since he became the Prime Minister — stop the social media please, it’s not what I say that matters The Khan himself said it…”

“But Shehbaz Sharif and Zardari sahib are still slender and so physically as mature as when they were a lot younger.”

“Correct, and then there is cognitive maturity which is what I was referring to when I said maturity is required.”

“OK there is no one, but no one, who is cognitively mature in our politics though the scale of immaturity varies, for example, I would put Zardari sahib as cognitively the most mature…”

“Why for Pete’s sake?”

“He has stated objectives and he adheres to them even if it means talking to those he really doesn’t like.”

“Hey The Khan does that too doesn’t he! I mean Moonis Elahi…”

“I reckon when The Khan doesn’t need the Father and Son he will discard them like…like…like…like a bag of tomatoes…”

“Whose price has risen manifold due to the floods.”

“Indeed, but The Khan has opened too many fronts for me to refer to him as cognitively mature.”

“Yeah, but what I found particularly cognitively immature were tweets that claim that The Khan has gotten more pledges of money for the flood victims than the government of Pakistan. I mean really!”

“Really my friend.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

