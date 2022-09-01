AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
World Bank delegation meets P&D Board Chairman

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
LAHORE: World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine called on Chairman of Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Wednesday.

The World Bank delegation comprised of five members including Ehtesham-ul Haq, Koen Martijn Geven, Ayesha Tahir and Izza Farrakh.

They discussed about the World Bank funded project ‘GRADES’ (getting results: access and delivery of quality education services) in Punjab. This project will be carried out with a loan amount of US$150 million.

The world Banks Country Director further discussed the importance and focus of the project including retention and access, quality education, governance and school leadership.

During the meeting, Secretary P&D Board Sohail Anwar briefed the Chair about the construction of 4500 additional classrooms, establishment of 2500 new schools under Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) model and enrolment of 500,000 additional students under PEF over five years.

Remedial learning is the key highlight of the project and it will be supported through Smartphone and tablet applications based on existing applications and infrastructure, and will be mapped to the single national curriculum.

