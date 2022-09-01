Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 31-08-2022 12:00
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 31-08-2022 11:30
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited 31-08-2022 12:00
Arif Habib Limited 31-08-2022 16:00
MetaTech Health Limited 31-08-2022 9:00
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 01-09-2022 11:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 01-09-2022 15:30
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited 01-09-2022 15:00
Habib Rice Products Limited 02-09-2022 11:00
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 02-09-2022 15:30
G3 Technologies Limited 05-09-2022 11:00
First Habib Modaraba 06-09-2022 11:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 06-09-2022 12:00
Bestway Cement Limited 06-09-2022 15:00
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 06-09-2022 10:30
Matco Foods Limited 07-09-2022 12:00
Descon Oxychem Limited 07-09-2022 14:30
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 09-09-2022 11:00
Kot Addu Power Co Ltd 16-09-2022 10:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2022 11:00
=========================================================
