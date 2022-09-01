Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 31-08-2022 12:00 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 31-08-2022 11:30 Ferozsons Laboratories Limited 31-08-2022 12:00 Arif Habib Limited 31-08-2022 16:00 MetaTech Health Limited 31-08-2022 9:00 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 01-09-2022 11:00 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 01-09-2022 15:30 Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited 01-09-2022 15:00 Habib Rice Products Limited 02-09-2022 11:00 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 02-09-2022 15:30 G3 Technologies Limited 05-09-2022 11:00 First Habib Modaraba 06-09-2022 11:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 06-09-2022 12:00 Bestway Cement Limited 06-09-2022 15:00 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 06-09-2022 10:30 Matco Foods Limited 07-09-2022 12:00 Descon Oxychem Limited 07-09-2022 14:30 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 09-09-2022 11:00 Kot Addu Power Co Ltd 16-09-2022 10:30 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2022 11:00 =========================================================

