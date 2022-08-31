Australia crush Zimbabwe by eight wickets to seal ODI series

AGL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.83%)
ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
AVN 79.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.96%)
BOP 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
EFERT 83.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.59%)
EPCL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (4.31%)
FCCL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.47%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.17%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.56%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.46%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
LOTCHEM 29.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.82%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2%)
OGDC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.1%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
PRL 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
TELE 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TPL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
TRG 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.06%)
UNITY 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 51 (1.21%)
BR30 15,492 Increased By 249.8 (1.64%)
KSE100 42,430 Increased By 234.9 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,035 Increased By 108.3 (0.68%)
TOWNSVILLE: Ruthless Australia wrapped up the one-day international series against Zimbabwe with a crushing eight-wicket victory on Wednesday in Townsville.

After Mitchell Starc played a central role in routing the tourists for just 96, Australia overcame an early stutter in their chase to reach the lowly target in the 15th over and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Quick Richard Ngarava briefly revived Zimbabwe’s slim hopes of a miraculous victory with the wickets of openers David Warner and Aaron Finch in the third over to leave Australia wobbling at 16-2.

But an aggressive Steve Smith (47 not out) and Alex Carey (26 not out) counterattacked as Australia cruised to a series triumph, having notched a comfortable five-wicket victory in the first ODI in Townsville on Sunday.

“It was a clinical performance from the bowlers… it couldn’t have gone more to plan today,” said Australia skipper Finch, after red-hot Starc tore through Zimbabwe’s top order.

Zimbabwe have struggled to be competitive in the first series between the teams in Australia since 2004 and were left to rue an inept batting performance lasting just 27.5 overs.

“We didn’t get any real starts and it was unfortunate that none of (the batters) could get going,” said captain Regis Chakabva.

Australia’s Marsh out of Zimbabwe, NZ series with injury

“We always wanted to play the best. There are lots of things to take from today to make sure we keep learning.”

Finch’s decision to bowl first for the second straight match paid off. Paceman Starc relished the seaming conditions at Riverway Stadium to take 3-24, while spinner Adam Zampa cleaned up the tail to also finish with three wickets.

Starc is now on the brink of becoming the fastest bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets.

The left-armer, playing in his 101st ODI, was unable to reach the milestone but Zampa and towering Cameron Green (2-7) took over as Zimbabwe suffered their lowest ODI total against Australia.

Underdogs Zimbabwe, in their first ODI series against Australia in eight years, briefly rallied through experienced pair Sean Williams (29) and Sikandar Raza (17) before suffering a second consecutive lower-order collapse.

Zimbabwe will be desperate to grab a consolation victory on Saturday at the same venue in a bid to climb the ODI Super League ladder, which goes towards qualification for next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

australia Zimbabwe Steve Smith Alex Carey Sikandar Raza Regis Chakabva Finch Zampa

