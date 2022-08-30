Australia’s Marsh out of Zimbabwe, NZ series with injury

SYDNEY: Mitchell Marsh will miss the rest of the ODI series against Zimbabwe and matches versus New Zealand after suffering a minor ankle injury, with Australia taking no chances ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The all-rounder was experiencing “ankle soreness” following the five-wicket defeat of Zimbabwe on Sunday in Townsville, according to cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

Marsh is expected to be fit for Australia’s T20 tour of India next month, which comes prior to the World Cup on home soil.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will return from England to step in for the 30-year-old, but he will not arrive in time for Wednesday’s second ODI against Zimbabwe, again in Townsville.

“It’s disappointing for Mitch, but there’s some pretty important stuff coming up,” captain Steve Smith told reporters.

“He was a big part of our T20 World Cup campaign last year and I’m sure there’s big plans for him this year.”

“The priority is to get him right for that,” Smith added of Marsh, Australia’s hero when they hammered New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final last year.

The series against Zimbabwe will be followed by three one-dayers against New Zealand starting on September 6, all in Cairns.