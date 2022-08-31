Shazia takes notice of ‘illegal deductions’

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has taken notice of the complaints received from public about illegal deduction of money from relief cash amounts being disbursed at different payment campsites across the country, a press release said on Tuesday.

Chairperson of BISP Shazia Marri has directed the administration of BISP that the complaints received with proof must be addressed immediately, the press release added.

Anyone found involved in illegal deduction of money from relief cash grant will be taken on, it further said.

