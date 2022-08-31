KE lodges 10 FIRs against miscreants

KARACHI: K-Electric has been taking stern action in accordance with the law against miscreants inciting violence and putting its properties and staff at risk.

As many as 10 FIRs have been lodged in different police stations in the last few days, and law enforcement authorities have made several arrests after identifying culprits through various means, such as the CCTV footage from multiple sites of the company.

Reiterating strict legal action against those intending to harm the utility and its staff, Spokesperson K-Electric said, "Attacks on KE premises and staff members are condemnable and disrupt the utility's operations as well as the city. Furthermore, eligible customers seeking resolution of their legitimate complaints are also deprived of access to the company through the actions of a few violent individuals. We are grateful to the Civil Administration and the law enforcement agencies for extending their fullest support and cooperation in keeping our people and properties safe."

