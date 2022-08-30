AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Deceased’s account: FTO directs FBR to refund recovered amount

Hamid Waleed Published 30 Aug, 2022 07:12am

LAHORE: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to refund fraudulent recovery of tax out of the account of a deceased person, said sources.

A widow of Shafique Ahmed Qureshi, the deceased taxpayer, had approached the FTO against the Commissioner-IR, Enforcement-II, Medium Tax Office (MTO) Karachi, contending that her spouse was a member of an association of persons (AOP) engaged in the construction business. She said an amount of Rs 8.1million was withdrawn from the deceased’s bank accounts as recovery of outstanding demand against AOP for the Tax Years 2017 of Rs3.8 million. She added that the recovery was carried out from the account of his deceased spouse in spite of the fact that he had resigned from the company in 2015. It is further contended that the legal heirs were not in the knowledge of all these facts but only after obtaining succession certificate from the court.

The FTO sought comments and the relevant office, which submitted that the demand was outstanding against M/s. S.B. Builders & Developers. Therefore, the recovery was made after attaching the bank accounts under of Shafique Ahmed Qureshi being one of the members of the said AOP. It was further pointed out that Shafique Ahmed Qureshi had neither approached the department regarding his retirement from the company nor submitted dissolution of partnership deed. His widow filed the complaint after the passage of 17 months against the recovery of outstanding demand producing a private document that her deceased husband Shafique Ahmed Qureshi had retired from the partnership.

Sources said a perusal of record confirmed that the withdrawal was made on the same date when the bank record was updated. The FTO has found that the amount of Rs3.8 million recovered by the department against demand of tax year 2017 is not in accordance with law as the deceased was not member of AOP during the relevant tax period; therefore, unauthorized amount is liable to be refunded to legal heirs of the deceased. Accordingly, the FTO has required from the relevant office to refund the amount recovered through attachment against the demand of tax year 2017.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR FTO refund recovered amount fraudulent recovery of tax deceased taxpayer

Comments

1000 characters

Deceased’s account: FTO directs FBR to refund recovered amount

Govt censures PTI for ‘acting against national interest’

MoU on budget surplus: Jhagra, Umar blame Centre for not honouring commitment

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Flood donations, imports exempted from duties, taxes

Tens of millions battle floods

Complaint of PMLTC: PPIB to discuss 17pc GST on transmission services

Promotion of electric bikes: PD for formation of inter-ministerial task force to devise mechanism

Read more stories