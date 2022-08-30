AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
PTCL Group pledges Rs1.75bn to support flood survivors

Press Release Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Group, country’s largest telecom services provider, has come forward to aid communities affected by floods across various provinces of Pakistan through a relief package worth Rs 1.75 billion.

The package includes donation to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, NGOs, provision of free calls in flood affected areas, housing loans to displaced people and medical facilities.

PTCL Group will be providing medical services to affectees in its Health Centres, where a total of 13 doctors and 27 paramedical staff in 8 districts will perform their duties. To further extend Group’s support, Ufone 4G has announced free calls for people in the flood affected communities so that they can keep them connected with their families & friends, and to help them establish contact with the aid agencies and the Government. Moreover, U Microfinance Bank has pledged towards providing low-cost house loans for flood-affected families to rebuild their homes.

PTCL Group’s employees and staff will voluntarily give donation that will be matched by the organization and the total amount will be donated to a leading charity.

Sharing his thoughts on pledging support, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, stated; “These are trying times for millions of people across Pakistan, with everything including lives, shelter and sources of income taken away by one of the worst natural calamities in modern times. At a time like this, a collective responsibility falls on individuals and local organizations alike to stand with their brethren in assisting their journey of rehabilitation. At PTCL Group, we are humbled to play our role in providing relief and support in every area that we can. During this crisis, PTCL Group stands with the affected people and is committed to support individuals, their families and communities countrywide.”

Flooding across Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan have impacted millions of people with lives lost, properties destroyed, and sources of income wasted for families in various areas. In this time of need, PTCL Group is once again stepping up to shoulder the responsibility of aiding its people in a variety of ways.

