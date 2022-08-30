Pakistan’s premier Electrical & electronics industrial exhibition: Message from Zohair Naseer, Managing Director Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS)

TEXT: It is a matter of great pride for me and for the entire team of Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS) to have managed yet another series of IEEEP Fair, an iconic exhibition by Institution of Electrical and Electronics Industries (IEEEP), Karachi. I am grateful to the sponsors, local and international exhibitors and trade visitors, for their presence at this auspicious occasion. I hope that their participation would be professionally rewarding.

Over the last decade, BXSS has organized more than a 1000 Events and Exhibitions. Our team of trained professionals, is capable of providing complete services in terms of event management, making customized stalls and organizing trade fairs, seminars, conferences, ATL & BTL activities, designing, printing to name a few. BXSS is further committed to providing high quality and world- class services in the years ahead.

I am confident that the 11th edition of the fair will once again serve as a successful interactive platform for Exhibitors, experts and professionals, for exploring opportunity for investments and B2B networking. Moreover, I am delighted to state that a Seminar is also being conducted alongside IEEEP Fair to shed light on the topics of Make in Pakistan, Construction and Textile Industry.

Lastly, I would like to wish all the best to the Chairman IEEEP Fair Engr. Khalid Pervez, exhibition committee & members of IEEEP, exhibitors and sponsors a very successful participation. I also extend my warm welcome to all the visitors, seniors from academia and delegates at this mega event.

