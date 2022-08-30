Pakistan’s premier Electrical & electronics industrial exhibition: Message from Ishtiaqul Haque, Vice Chairman IEEEP, Karachi Centre

TEXT: It is matter of great pleasure that IEEEP, Karachi Local Center (KLC) is organizing 11th IEEEP Fair 2022 at Expo Centre Karachi.

We welcome all the guests, exhibitors, sponsors, Visitors, guest of Honours and member of engineering communities who are participating in our 11th IEEEP exhibition 2022.

This event provides an opportunity and a Platform to exhibitors to show their latest electrical & electronics products and services to consultant, fellow engineers, supply chain people, and purchasers.

IEEEP KLC is one of the important technical professional institutions dedicated to disseminating knowledge and advancing technology for the benefit of our people.

Our continuous efforts are to encourage manufactures and suppliers to show their new electrical & electronics products and system which brings down cost of production through higher efficiency & productivity enhancement.

One of our objectives is also to encourage "Made In Pakistan" initiative in the country. We are suggesting government to have long term policy for such initiatives.

A country of 220 million people having 60% young population and dynamic labor force needs a conducive environment and long-term supporting fiscal policy. This will enable industries to localize many products.

This will enhance job opportunities , saving in Dollar's requirement thus lower the cost of locally produce products.

A continuous investment is required at all levels around skill development, knowledge transfers, new technologies and system. This will enhance our shop level efficiency & productivity.

I once again thanks to exhibitors, sponsors, event organizer, media partner, and members of KLC for their contribution & support in organizing this 11th IEEEP Fair.

May Allah bless all of us with HIS guidance & blessing.

