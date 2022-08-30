AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Pakistan’s premier Electrical & electronics industrial exhibition: Message from Ishtiaqul Haque, Vice Chairman IEEEP, Karachi Centre

Published 30 Aug, 2022 08:20am

TEXT: It is matter of great pleasure that IEEEP, Karachi Local Center (KLC) is organizing 11th IEEEP Fair 2022 at Expo Centre Karachi.

We welcome all the guests, exhibitors, sponsors, Visitors, guest of Honours and member of engineering communities who are participating in our 11th IEEEP exhibition 2022.

This event provides an opportunity and a Platform to exhibitors to show their latest electrical & electronics products and services to consultant, fellow engineers, supply chain people, and purchasers.

IEEEP KLC is one of the important technical professional institutions dedicated to disseminating knowledge and advancing technology for the benefit of our people.

Our continuous efforts are to encourage manufactures and suppliers to show their new electrical & electronics products and system which brings down cost of production through higher efficiency & productivity enhancement.

One of our objectives is also to encourage "Made In Pakistan" initiative in the country. We are suggesting government to have long term policy for such initiatives.

A country of 220 million people having 60% young population and dynamic labor force needs a conducive environment and long-term supporting fiscal policy. This will enable industries to localize many products.

This will enhance job opportunities , saving in Dollar's requirement thus lower the cost of locally produce products.

A continuous investment is required at all levels around skill development, knowledge transfers, new technologies and system. This will enhance our shop level efficiency & productivity.

I once again thanks to exhibitors, sponsors, event organizer, media partner, and members of KLC for their contribution & support in organizing this 11th IEEEP Fair.

May Allah bless all of us with HIS guidance & blessing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IEEEP Fair 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s premier Electrical & electronics industrial exhibition: Message from Ishtiaqul Haque, Vice Chairman IEEEP, Karachi Centre

Govt censures PTI for ‘acting against national interest’

MoU on budget surplus: Jhagra, Umar blame Centre for not honouring commitment

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Flood donations, imports exempted from duties, taxes

Tens of millions battle floods

Complaint of PMLTC: PPIB to discuss 17pc GST on transmission services

Promotion of electric bikes: PD for formation of inter-ministerial task force to devise mechanism

Read more stories