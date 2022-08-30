AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
Leaked audios of finance ministers: PPP leader calls for treason cases against IK, Tareen, Leghari and Jhagra

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

LAHORE: Parliamentary Leader and General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Monday said that former prime minister Imran Khan pushed the country towards bankruptcy.

While reacting to the leaked audios of conversations of Finance Minister of Punjab Sardar Mohsin Leghari and Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Jhagra with former federal finance minister Shaukat Tareen, Murtaza said the person who had been declared “Sadiq and Ameen” had turned out to be the “biggest thief”.

He demanded that a case of high treason should be registered against Imran Khan, Shaukat Tareen, Mohsan Leghari and Taimur Jhagra.

Shaukat Tareen issued instructions to Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra on the orders of Imran Khan to withdraw from the deal of the International Monetary Fund.

It is pertinent to mention here that the leaked audio came to the fore on the day that the international lender’s executive board is scheduled to meet for considering Pakistan’s request of releasing the $1.2 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Hassan Murtaza said that Imran Khan is hatching a conspiracy to destroy the country economically which was already under financial crunch due to devastating floods. “Imran Niazi’s dream of putting the country on the verge of economic collapse will never be fulfilled,” said Murtaza.

The PPP leader held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman responsible for the deteriorating state of the economy, saying everyone was aware as to who had ruined the country.

He also said that the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan proved that Imran Khan is an international thief, who has not only deceived the nation, but also left no stone unturned to hurt the sentiments of Pakistanis living all over the world.

