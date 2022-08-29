UK stands with flood-hit Pakistan, says Queen Elizabeth

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth has expressed her sadness at the deaths and destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan, saying that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people.

“My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts,” the UK government quoted the queen as saying.

“The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events,” the statement said.

UK announces £1.5m for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

Last week, the UK had announced that it will provide up to £1.5 million for the relief effort in the flood-hit country.

“The UN is carrying out a needs assessment over the weekend, and a UN appeal is expected to be launched on Tuesday,” the UK government said.

“The UK also provides assistance to Pakistan through international organisations working directly with the victims of the disaster, including the World Bank and the United Nations,” it added.

Since June, at least 1,061 people have died in Pakistan as a result of rains and flooding. The final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers washing away roads and bridges.

Officials said this year’s flooding has affected more than 33 million people – one in seven Pakistanis – destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

The government has declared an emergency and appealed for international help.

On the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a plane carrying relief goods for the flood affected people of Pakistan from United Arab Emirates has landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Two ships carrying relief goods from Turkiye are expected to arrive in Karachi today.