Markets

Oil rises on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut

Reuters Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 01:37pm

LONDON: Oil rose almost 1% on Monday as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong US dollar and a dire outlook for US growth.

Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

Brent crude rose 65 cents, or 0.6%, to $101.64 a barrel by 0815 GMT, extending last week’s 4.4% gain. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.22, or 1.3%, at $94.28 after rising by 2.5% last week.

“Oil prices are inching higher on hopes of a production cut from OPEC and its allies to restore market balance in response to the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity research at Religare Broking.

OPEC+, comprising OPEC, Russia and allied producers, meets to set policy on Sept. 5.

Oil prices fall after US Fed chair warns of economic pain ahead

The price of crude oil has surged this year, with Brent coming close to a record high of $147 in March as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Rising fears over high interest rates, inflation and recession risks have since weighed on the market.

Oil’s gain was limited by a strong US dollar, which hit a 20-year high on Monday after the Federal Reserve chairman signalled that interest rates would be kept higher for longer to curb inflation.

“While a strong dollar restrains broad commodity prices, the undersupply issue in the oil markets will probably continue to support the upside bias,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Unrest in Libya’s capital at the weekend, resulting in 32 deaths, sparked concern that the country could slide into a full-blown conflict and disrupt in oil supply from the OPEC nation.

Crude Oil OPEC Oil prices Brent crude oil Brent crude prices

