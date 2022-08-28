AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Donations for flood victims: MoFA asked to motivate expats

ISLAMABAB: Chairman Federal Flood Relief Committee Ahsan Iqbal has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to guide...
Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:50am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Flood Relief Committee Ahsan Iqbal has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to guide overseas Pakistanis with regards to making donations in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

Ahsan asked the Pakistan’s missions abroad to provide all information on its websites and launch a campaign in collaboration with the Pakistan community living abroad to help the flood victims.

He said the entire nation will fight this disaster of climate change collectively.

Iqbal said the federal government along with the armed forces is providing full support to the provincial governments. He said the govt’s top priority is to provide relief and rescue to the flood affected people. He assured the government will assist people for resettlement once the water level recedes.

